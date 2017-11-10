Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Jo Whiley, Mishal Husain, Clare Balding and more back Equal Pay Day campaign following BBC gender pay gap reveal

Jo Whiley, Mishal Husain, Clare Balding and more back Equal Pay Day campaign following BBC gender pay gap reveal

Victoria Derbyshire, Lousie Minchin, Jane Garvey and Sarah Montague are among those lending their support to the campaign for pay equality

BBC Women campaign

Prominent BBC presenters Mishal Husain, Jo Whiley, Clare Balding and more have lent their support to a campaign urging organisations to pay women and men equally.

Advertisement

Victoria Derbyshire, Rajini Vaidyanathan and Samira Ahmed have also drawn attention to the Equal Pay Day campaign, highlighting new research that found at current rates the gender wage gap would take 100 years to close.

On average, women earn 14.1 per cent less than men, receiving only 86p for every pound a man earns. The Fawcett Society, the charity behind the campaign, estimates that this means that from today (10th November) women effectively work for free.

BBC staff are lending their support to the campaign after the BBC’s gender pay gap was exposed after salary figures for its highest earning on screen talent were revealed earlier this year.

Participants include presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Today hosts Mishal Husain and Sarah Montague, BBC Five Live presenter Rachel Burden, Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, Radio presenter Anita Anand, Front Row’s Samira Ahmed, Radio 1’s Jo Whiley, BBC Breakfast’s Lousie Minchin and presenter Clare Balding.

In June it was revealed that just a third of the 96 on-screen stars earning over £150,000 a year are women, with the top seven earners all men.

Advertisement

More than 40 of the BBC’s leading female stars wrote to Hall after the pay list was published to demand that the director-general takes urgent action over the discrepancy.

Tags

Related news

Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen

TV is tougher for women say stars Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen

Clare Balding

Female BBC presenters apply more pressure on Tony Hall over equal pay

You might like

Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen

TV is tougher for women say stars Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen

Clare Balding

Female BBC presenters apply more pressure on Tony Hall over equal pay

Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine slams BBC over its handling of salaries row

ververver

Fiona Bruce on the BBC pay gap – and why she’s not as posh as you’d think

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more