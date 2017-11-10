Jo Whiley, Mishal Husain, Clare Balding and more back Equal Pay Day campaign following BBC gender pay gap reveal
Victoria Derbyshire, Lousie Minchin, Jane Garvey and Sarah Montague are among those lending their support to the campaign for pay equality
Prominent BBC presenters Mishal Husain, Jo Whiley, Clare Balding and more have lent their support to a campaign urging organisations to pay women and men equally.
Victoria Derbyshire, Rajini Vaidyanathan and Samira Ahmed have also drawn attention to the Equal Pay Day campaign, highlighting new research that found at current rates the gender wage gap would take 100 years to close.
On average, women earn 14.1 per cent less than men, receiving only 86p for every pound a man earns. The Fawcett Society, the charity behind the campaign, estimates that this means that from today (10th November) women effectively work for free.
It's #EqualPayDay – the day in the year when women start to work for free. The #GenderPayGap is widening for younger women. We all must take urgent action TODAY. Make a #paygappledge now – and help to close the gap for good. https://t.co/cfHZRHMQ59 (Animation by @GolinLON) pic.twitter.com/0bbmOhkTEQ
— Fawcett Society (@fawcettsociety) November 10, 2017
BBC staff are lending their support to the campaign after the BBC’s gender pay gap was exposed after salary figures for its highest earning on screen talent were revealed earlier this year.
Participants include presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Today hosts Mishal Husain and Sarah Montague, BBC Five Live presenter Rachel Burden, Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, Radio presenter Anita Anand, Front Row’s Samira Ahmed, Radio 1’s Jo Whiley, BBC Breakfast’s Lousie Minchin and presenter Clare Balding.
Me & Radio little bro’ @gregjames #EqualPayDay
It all adds up 👌 pic.twitter.com/rB3YTR98Xc
— Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) November 10, 2017
It’s #EqualPayDay – bosses of small firms, large corporations, charities, start-ups, multinationals etc – do the right thing #BBCwomen #womeneverywhere pic.twitter.com/GyhV3TptPJ
— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) November 10, 2017
Closing the gender pay gap is about equality. It should matter to everyone #equalpayday https://t.co/0u0dWdH0FT @fawcettsociety pic.twitter.com/5wv8DyxgFt
— Mishal Husain (@MishalHusainBBC) November 10, 2017
It’s #Equalpayday, high time we got the #GenderPayGap sorted. Stand up and be counted, it matters to us all wherever you work. pic.twitter.com/gbTOuBzGJM
— Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) November 10, 2017
Happy #EqualPayDay! #bbcwomen pic.twitter.com/3K0KJ4eTFl
— Sarah Montague (@Sarah_Montague) November 10, 2017
It is fair and it is a legal requirement. Equal pay for equal work. This applies to all employers and all women. #EqualPayDay #BBCWomen pic.twitter.com/cxmE5kf9q9
— anita anand (@tweeter_anita) November 10, 2017
Every child should grow up knowing that equal work means equal pay. #EqualPayDay #bbcwomen pic.twitter.com/EKfQlMmRc5
— Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) November 10, 2017
When I started work EqualPayAct had been law for 20yrs. The young me would be horrified we're still battling for it #EqualPayDay #bbcwomen
— Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) November 10, 2017
In June it was revealed that just a third of the 96 on-screen stars earning over £150,000 a year are women, with the top seven earners all men.
More than 40 of the BBC’s leading female stars wrote to Hall after the pay list was published to demand that the director-general takes urgent action over the discrepancy.