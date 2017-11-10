Jo Whiley, Mishal Husain, Clare Balding and more back Equal Pay Day campaign following BBC gender pay gap reveal

Victoria Derbyshire, Lousie Minchin, Jane Garvey and Sarah Montague are among those lending their support to the campaign for pay equality

Prominent BBC presenters Mishal Husain, Jo Whiley, Clare Balding and more have lent their support to a campaign urging organisations to pay women and men equally.

Advertisement

Victoria Derbyshire, Rajini Vaidyanathan and Samira Ahmed have also drawn attention to the Equal Pay Day campaign, highlighting new research that found at current rates the gender wage gap would take 100 years to close.

On average, women earn 14.1 per cent less than men, receiving only 86p for every pound a man earns. The Fawcett Society, the charity behind the campaign, estimates that this means that from today (10th November) women effectively work for free.

It's #EqualPayDay – the day in the year when women start to work for free. The #GenderPayGap is widening for younger women. We all must take urgent action TODAY. Make a #paygappledge now – and help to close the gap for good. https://t.co/cfHZRHMQ59 (Animation by @GolinLON) pic.twitter.com/0bbmOhkTEQ — Fawcett Society (@fawcettsociety) November 10, 2017

BBC staff are lending their support to the campaign after the BBC’s gender pay gap was exposed after salary figures for its highest earning on screen talent were revealed earlier this year.

Participants include presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Today hosts Mishal Husain and Sarah Montague, BBC Five Live presenter Rachel Burden, Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, Radio presenter Anita Anand, Front Row’s Samira Ahmed, Radio 1’s Jo Whiley, BBC Breakfast’s Lousie Minchin and presenter Clare Balding.

Really interesting discussion with @emmabarnett now on 5 Live about equal pay. Encouraging to hear how things can change for the better #equalpayday A post shared by Clare Balding (@clarebalding) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:20am PST

Closing the gender pay gap is about equality. It should matter to everyone #equalpayday https://t.co/0u0dWdH0FT @fawcettsociety pic.twitter.com/5wv8DyxgFt — Mishal Husain (@MishalHusainBBC) November 10, 2017

It’s #Equalpayday, high time we got the #GenderPayGap sorted. Stand up and be counted, it matters to us all wherever you work. pic.twitter.com/gbTOuBzGJM — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) November 10, 2017

It is fair and it is a legal requirement. Equal pay for equal work. This applies to all employers and all women. #EqualPayDay #BBCWomen pic.twitter.com/cxmE5kf9q9 — anita anand (@tweeter_anita) November 10, 2017

Every child should grow up knowing that equal work means equal pay. #EqualPayDay #bbcwomen pic.twitter.com/EKfQlMmRc5 — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) November 10, 2017

When I started work EqualPayAct had been law for 20yrs. The young me would be horrified we're still battling for it #EqualPayDay #bbcwomen — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) November 10, 2017

In June it was revealed that just a third of the 96 on-screen stars earning over £150,000 a year are women, with the top seven earners all men.

Advertisement

More than 40 of the BBC’s leading female stars wrote to Hall after the pay list was published to demand that the director-general takes urgent action over the discrepancy.