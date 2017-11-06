Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton becomes latest Dancing on Ice contestant

Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton becomes latest Dancing on Ice contestant

She joins Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford and Bake Off winner Candace Brown

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Perri Shakes Drayton of Great Britain competes in the Women's 4x400m Relay heats during day nine of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images, BA)

British track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton has become the tenth celebrity to join the line up for Dancing on Ice 2018.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old 400m hurdler and sprinter, who is hoping to compete in the Commonwealth Games next year, announced the news on DJ Ace’s Radio 1Extra show on Monday morning.

She has met her professional partner and will embark on training ahead of the new series, which is set to air on ITV in early 2018.

“It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I’d never be able to run again and that was not nice to be told…” she said. “Now the fact my body feels good, I’ve been given a challenge, an opportunity, I’m going to go give it my best shot.”

She also got a head start on some intimidation tactics, directing a jab at fellow contestant Kem Cetinay: “I came across Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills… I’m better than him.”

The British athlete, who recently bagged a silver medal in the 4 x 400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in London, has come back from an 11-month stint on the sidelines through injury.

Check out the full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018 here.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice is set to return in early 2018

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Related news

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

Everything Dancing on Ice

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Perri Shakes Drayton of Great Britain competes in the Women's 4x400m Relay heats during day nine of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

How on earth did Aston Merrygold leave Strictly Come Dancing so early?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor

Here’s what’s wrong with The X Factor’s new revamped live shows

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more