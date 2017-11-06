Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton becomes latest Dancing on Ice contestant

British track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton has become the tenth celebrity to join the line up for Dancing on Ice 2018.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old 400m hurdler and sprinter, who is hoping to compete in the Commonwealth Games next year, announced the news on DJ Ace’s Radio 1Extra show on Monday morning.

She has met her professional partner and will embark on training ahead of the new series, which is set to air on ITV in early 2018.

“It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I’d never be able to run again and that was not nice to be told…” she said. “Now the fact my body feels good, I’ve been given a challenge, an opportunity, I’m going to go give it my best shot.”

She also got a head start on some intimidation tactics, directing a jab at fellow contestant Kem Cetinay: “I came across Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills… I’m better than him.”

The British athlete, who recently bagged a silver medal in the 4 x 400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in London, has come back from an 11-month stint on the sidelines through injury.

Check out the full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018 here.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice is set to return in early 2018