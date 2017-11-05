Everything you need to know about Channel 4’s one-off drama starring Indira Varma

What time is Unspeakable on TV?

Unspeakable is on Sunday 5th November at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

Busy working mother Jo (Indira Varma) drops her children off at school, but is stopped in her tracks by a text message from an anonymous source. It claims Jo’s 11-year-old daughter Katie is involved in a relationship with Jo’s new, live-in boyfriend Danny (Luke Treadaway).

It’s the start of a gripping, brief essay in suspicion and torment from writer David Nath that follows Jo through one awful day as she becomes haunted by what Danny might have done. She examines his every word and gesture in what amounts to a very lonely vigil. Surely he can’t be that kind of man? Can he?

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Game of Thrones’ Varma and Fortitude’s Treadaway, the Unspeakable cast also includes Neil Maskell (Humans) as Jo’s ex-husband and Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead) as her close friend.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…