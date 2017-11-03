TV presenter Donna Air joins Dancing on Ice line-up

She joins Love Island's Kem Cetinay and Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford in the rink

Former Byker Grove star Donna Air has become the ninth celebrity to join the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018.

The 38-year-old’s participation in the dancing competition was announced on Loose Women on Friday afternoon.

She has met her dance pro, and will embark on a training regime over the next few weeks in the lead up to the show’s debut in early 2018.

“It is absolutely terrifying. It’s exciting though, it’s looking like it’s going to be a great series”, she said. “It’s really difficult. Apparently my posture’s terrible so I’ve got to work on that. I need to build more core strength. My daughter’s like ‘oh no, mum you’re going to be so embarrassing.”

Air rose to prominence on BBC children’s drama Byker Grove alongside Ant and Dec, before transitioning to TV presenting on The Big Breakfast and MTV Select. She has recently dated James Middleton, brother to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pippa.

She joins the already announced ice dancing celebrities: Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford, Love Island star Kem Cetinay and Bake Off winner Candace Brown. Check out the full line-up here.