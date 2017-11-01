The Bake Off class of 2016 reunited to watch the 2017 final and it was heartwarming

Jane, Candice, Andrew Selasi and the rest of last year's contestants are still great friends – and they all watched the 2017 final together

There ain’t no party like a Bake Off party, particularly if you’re watching the final with all of last year’s contestants. That’s pretty much the peak Bake Off experience.

The Great British Bake Off class of 2016 had a reunion to celebrate champion Candice Brown’s engagement – and to watch the 2017 grand final in style.

Benjamina, Selasi, Candice, Rav, Jane, Andrew, Val: pretty much the whole gang was there.

The class of 2016 ready for the final (we’re missing you @LeeBbakes and @katebarmby)!! Best of luck finalists 😁 #gbbo @BritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/DsoNr5IsGc — Andrew Smyth (@cakesmyth) October 31, 2017

Of course, before they could settle in for the final, they had to go for afternoon tea – and Selasi was LATE. Bad Selasi.

Sat with my gorgeous #gbbo family having afternoon tea @DallowayTerrace & catching up. I adore them all (missing kate &I lee- hurry up sels) pic.twitter.com/ibsuIpKJoX — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) October 31, 2017

And then Val Stones provided us with some classic home video footage. Say hello to the camera! Smile!

We are @Bloomsbury celebrating with Candice ( engagement) going to watch @BritishBakeOff final together. Thank you @CandiceBrown for tea xx pic.twitter.com/diXZMJuQFc — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) October 31, 2017

It looks like a very sophisticated gathering…

So what did they make of the final? Luckily they loved it – with everyone rushing to congratulate Sophie Faldo on her big win and welcome her to the Bake Off family.

Massive congratulations @SophieFaldo – #GBBO 2017 winner!! Completely derserved it after that performance! — Michael Georgiou (@michaelgeo96) November 1, 2017

I was drawing inspiration from you Selasi! X — Sophie Faldo (@SophieFaldo) November 1, 2017