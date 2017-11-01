Prue Leith will return for The Great British Bake Off 2018

Channel 4 confirm that the new judge will be back along with Paul Hollywood and new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will all be returning to The Great British Bake Off in 2018, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Prue will remain in the role following her first year as a Bake Off judge, despite accidentally giving away the winner before this year’s final.

She will join fellow judge Paul Hollywood, plus presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, following what Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham called “a successful transfer” from the BBC.

The 2017 final concluded on Tuesday 31st October with an average of 7.3 million viewers tuning in to watch Sophie crowned champion.

Take two …many congrats to @SophieFaldo a worthy winner and my love and admiration to all the bakers taking part in #GBBO this year x — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) October 31, 2017

Before the series began, former Channel 4 boss Jay Hunt said the show would have to top three million viewers in order to “break even”.

In the end, the opening episode far surpassed that, drawing an audience of 6.5 million, and the series continued to perform well throughout its ten-week run.

Applications are already open for The Great British Bake Off 2018, but before then Prue, Paul, Noel and Sandi will be filming two celebrity Christmas specials.

Winner Sophie praised the new presenting line-up following her victory on Tuesday night: “Paul and Prue know their stuff and I wholly trusted their opinion, so obviously you are hoping they are going to like your bakes, and of course you are elated when you get good comments from them.

“I am a massive fan of Sandi and Noel, they work so well together and like me, it was their first time in the tent too. They are a perfect fit to the tent, it didn’t seem like their first time, and I think they are a fabulous pairing.”