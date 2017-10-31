Viewers can’t get over THAT George Gently ending

People were left in tears after the shocking twist during the drama's last ever episode

**SPOILERS: DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE FINAL EPISODE OF INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY**

Last night saw the final episode of Inspector George Gently, a decade since the eponymous copper burst onto our screens. And it certainly wasn’t the ending many were expecting, with Martin Shaw’s character dying at the show’s close.

But what a death: Gently was shot in the back on an empty beach just seconds after delivering the evidence that would expose the authorities for their corruption. Staggering towards the sea, he saw the figure of his dead wife standing at the shoreline and cried out his final word – “Isabella!” – before sinking to his knees. One more shot from an MI5 sniper and Gently plunged face-first into the sand.

It was a twist that left many at home unable to hold back the tears…

Gutted utterly gutted… going through a box of tissues #georgegently — angela thompson (@angelathompson5) October 30, 2017

Although there were plenty who thought it was the perfect conclusion to both the Gently character and show.

Great last episode fitting finale to ten glorious years. #GeorgeGently @BBCOne — Angela Hartwell (@carriescloset) October 30, 2017

#GeorgeGently A fitting end, beautifully done. He had too many demons and could not have had a happy ending. . — Vivien Simpson (@Returnedaussie) October 30, 2017

And many applauded the staggering performance from Martin Shaw throughout the finale…

I've always admired Martin Shaw's work, ever since The Professionals, but his performance tonight was just brilliant.#GeorgeGently — Andrew French (@AFrenchAuthor) October 30, 2017

Brilliant last episode im man enough to say I cried my eyes out. Martin Shaw was superb. #GeorgeGently — steve. pearson. (@tSeqDjpirDnzN5x) October 30, 2017

#GeorgeGently Magnificent performance by Martin Shaw, brilliant portrayal of a torn man. — Vivien Simpson (@Returnedaussie) October 30, 2017

Goodbye #GeorgeGently you were a fine policeman. One of my favourite shows. Martin Shaw one of our greatest actors — keith davies (@lagavulinlad) October 30, 2017

And even though some fans are already looking for a spin-off…

Now we need #Vera to find out who murdered #GeorgeGently — Local Views (@RobPresence) October 30, 2017

…Most were simply waving goodbye to a show that’ll be sorely missed.

Fabulous and touching ending to the wonderful George Gently @BBCOne beautiful writing. I shall miss this series! #GeorgeGently — Mrs K (@TheMrsKeogh) October 30, 2017

Some damn fine acting in #georgegently. Will miss this series, but a brilliant last episode!! Knew i would need tissues!! #bbcdrama pic.twitter.com/Eor4JvSkPq — Barbara McFarlane (@BRMCFAR) October 30, 2017

What did YOU think about the Inspector George Gently ending? Have your say…