Viewers can’t get over THAT George Gently ending

People were left in tears after the shocking twist during the drama's last ever episode

**SPOILERS: DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE FINAL EPISODE OF INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY**

Last night saw the final episode of Inspector George Gently, a decade since the eponymous copper burst onto our screens. And it certainly wasn’t the ending many were expecting, with Martin Shaw’s character dying at the show’s close.

But what a death: Gently was shot in the back on an empty beach just seconds after delivering the evidence that would expose the authorities for their corruption. Staggering towards the sea, he saw the figure of his dead wife standing at the shoreline and cried out his final word – “Isabella!” – before sinking to his knees. One more shot from an MI5 sniper and Gently plunged face-first into the sand.

It was a twist that left many at home unable to hold back the tears…

Although there were plenty who thought it was the perfect conclusion to both the Gently character and show.

And many applauded the staggering performance from Martin Shaw throughout the finale…

And even though some fans are already looking for a spin-off…

…Most were simply waving goodbye to a show that’ll be sorely missed.

What did YOU think about the Inspector George Gently ending? Have your say…

Everything Inspector George Gently

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

