Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The best moment of the Bake Off 2017 final was seeing these former bakers return

The best moment of the Bake Off 2017 final was seeing these former bakers return

Liam, Yan, Flo, Julia and more ALL made a return for the traditional Great British Bake Off final picnic

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam

One of the highlights for every final in The Great British Bake Off is seeing all our favourites from the series return for one last hurrah – and this year is no different.

Advertisement

Fans jumped for joy at the return of Liam, Yan, Julia, Flo and the rest of the Bake Off 2017 gang as they came back to cheer on the three Bake Off finalists.

Yep, there was Liam, casually reminding us all just how much we’ve missed him over the past few weeks.

But it wasn’t just Liam: Yan and Julia’s appearances were also met with cheers from the Bake Off viewers.

And who could forget Flo, Bake Off 2017’s oldest baker and a firm early favourite.

And then comes the best bit: finding out what all the bakers are doing now.

Can’t wait to read that “banging” dissertation Liam…

Advertisement

Find out who won The Great British Bake Off 2017 here.

Tags

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

elvis-michelle-death

Our Girl creator Tony Grounds explains THAT major character death

our-girl-next-series

When is Our Girl back on TV?

Everything The Great British Bake Off

bake-off
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

87750

What time is the Great British Bake Off final on tonight?

Bake Off 2017 finalists Kate, Steven and Sophie (Channel 4, JG)

The Great British Bake Off 2017 winner has been crowned

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

Bake Off 2017 final viewers aren’t quite as excited after THAT spoiler

C4 ident pic

Channel 4 reveals ‘Giant’ rebranding with new idents designed to “champion diversity and provoke change”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more