The best moment of the Bake Off 2017 final was seeing these former bakers return

Liam, Yan, Flo, Julia and more ALL made a return for the traditional Great British Bake Off final picnic

One of the highlights for every final in The Great British Bake Off is seeing all our favourites from the series return for one last hurrah – and this year is no different.

Advertisement

Fans jumped for joy at the return of Liam, Yan, Julia, Flo and the rest of the Bake Off 2017 gang as they came back to cheer on the three Bake Off finalists.

Yep, there was Liam, casually reminding us all just how much we’ve missed him over the past few weeks.

Even small talk is something special with Liam. #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/4No3ovUATf — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 31, 2017

When you see Liam back on your tv 😍 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/E6lzIZVT7F — Kay (@MissKayMurphy) October 31, 2017

But it wasn’t just Liam: Yan and Julia’s appearances were also met with cheers from the Bake Off viewers.

So happy to see Liam, Julia and Yan’s adorable little faces #GBBO2017 #GBBOfinal — Donna but Spooky (@donnamacrury) October 31, 2017

Liam! Julia! Reunion time! Aww… The nostalgia! Stacey! Yan! Warm feelings 😊 #GBBOFinal — RtD Nerds (@rtdnerds) October 31, 2017

Seeing Julia again is a blessing 😭💖 #GBBOFinal — Chloe (@beroccabitch) October 31, 2017

And who could forget Flo, Bake Off 2017’s oldest baker and a firm early favourite.

FLO MY FRIGGING QUEEN SHINE THROUGH MY DEAR WE LOVE YOU #GBBOFinal #GBBO — i hate my @ too (@emogrl_xx) October 31, 2017

And then comes the best bit: finding out what all the bakers are doing now.

Can’t wait to read that “banging” dissertation Liam…

Advertisement

Find out who won The Great British Bake Off 2017 here.