Liam Gallagher joins Jeremy Corbyn on Celebrity Gogglebox

Liam Gallagher joins Jeremy Corbyn on Celebrity Gogglebox

The former Oasis frontman joins a star studded line-up that also includes Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica Hynes and Jamie Redknapp

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Liam Gallagher attends The Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, at The Roundhouse on October 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, BA)

The full line-up for Gogglebox’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special is a doozy.

Channel 4 have announced that the ever-opinionated rockstar Liam Gallagher will join Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Jamie Redknapp, Jessica Hynes and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on the show, which is set to air this Friday.

The former Oasis frontman is set to appear with his son Gene and mother Peggy on the show, which sees guests provide a running commentary over a selection of TV shows.

Jeremy Corbyn will be joined on the sofa by W1A star Hynes.

Gallagher’s ongoing feud with brother Noel has dominated press in recent months as they both prepared to release albums with their current solo projects. In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack in May, Liam took Noel to task for missing Ariana Grande’s benefit concert, escalating the war of words to its darkest place yet.

And, of course, he couldn’t resist another swipe when the news of his Gogglebox appearance broke. He tweeted about Noel’s appearance on the show in 2014 alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, suggesting his decision to share the couch with his family proves he’s the more wholesome Gallagher brother.

Celebrity Gogglebox will air Friday on Channel 4 at 9pm

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

