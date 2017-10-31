Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
First look at Sarah Lancashire in new Jack Thorne drama Kiri

First look at Sarah Lancashire in new Jack Thorne drama Kiri

Channel 4 thriller sees the Happy Valley star join forces with the writer behind National Treasure and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Sarah Lancashire in Kiri (C4 - BD)

Here is the first look at Kiri – the latest drama from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne and starring Sarah Lancashire.

Advertisement

The Happy Valley star plays Miriam, an experienced social worker who is caught up in an abduction plot when a young girl named Kiri goes missing.

Kiri will also star Luther’s Lucian Msamati as Kiri’s grandfather, who will find his race and dysfunctional family relationships put under the microscope during the show. Lia Williams (The Crown) plays Kiri’s foster mum.

Thorne, who also wrote the acclaimed Channel 4 thriller National Treasure about a fictional celebrity abuser last year starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters, said of the new drama, “My Mum spent most of her life in the caring professions and I’ve always wanted to find a way of examining the pressures they are put under. I’m so grateful as always for the bravery and brilliance of Channel 4 in being prepared to look these issues in the face.”

Advertisement

Kiri will air on Channel 4 and Hulu in 2018.

Tags

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years writing for Stage newspaper, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Latest news

(Getty, TL)

Did Adam Driver just leak a major Star Wars spoiler?

our-girl-finale-teaser

7 things that happen in the Our Girl series finale

Everything National Treasure (TV)

Sarah Lancashire in Kiri (C4 - BD)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TheCommuter2017031CR0254

Jack Thorne was “determined” to avoid similarities between his Electric Dreams episode and Black Mirror

142879.824d08b3-92df-40ab-a7fa-71482566f118

This is England writers and star reunite for new Channel 4 drama The Virtues

119937

National Treasure writer on why he featured real comedians like Lee Mack and Alan Carr

119927

Review National Treasure delivers its verdict in a gripping final episode

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more