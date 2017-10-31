First look at Sarah Lancashire in new Jack Thorne drama Kiri

Channel 4 thriller sees the Happy Valley star join forces with the writer behind National Treasure and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here is the first look at Kiri – the latest drama from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne and starring Sarah Lancashire.

The Happy Valley star plays Miriam, an experienced social worker who is caught up in an abduction plot when a young girl named Kiri goes missing.

Kiri will also star Luther’s Lucian Msamati as Kiri’s grandfather, who will find his race and dysfunctional family relationships put under the microscope during the show. Lia Williams (The Crown) plays Kiri’s foster mum.

Thorne, who also wrote the acclaimed Channel 4 thriller National Treasure about a fictional celebrity abuser last year starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters, said of the new drama, “My Mum spent most of her life in the caring professions and I’ve always wanted to find a way of examining the pressures they are put under. I’m so grateful as always for the bravery and brilliance of Channel 4 in being prepared to look these issues in the face.”

Kiri will air on Channel 4 and Hulu in 2018.