What time is Dragons’ Den on TV Tonight?

Everything you need to know about the return of the business pitch challenge

When is Dragons’ Den on TV Tonight?

Series 15 of The BBC2 reality show continues 8pm Sunday on BBC2

What can I expect from the next episode?

“Rule number one in the Den is that you’ve got to get your figures right,” says Touker Suleyman as yet another confident entrepreneur with a great product stumbles over their business’s financial history and gives an inflated valuation of their company.

As always, the Dragons pick apart the pitches – here for a range of gluten-free products, a home sensor system for the elderly, a water-saving gadget, male accessories and a protein shaker bottle. “This is absolute madness – I’m out,” says an exasperated Jenny Campbell to one ambitious entrepreneur. “I’m staggered you’ve made this schoolboy error,” says Deborah Meaden about a trademark issue. But not all the entrepreneurs walk away empty-handed.

Who are the dragons this series?

This year features Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, along with new faces Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani.

Tej Lalvani is a last-minute addition to the den, following the sudden exit of Steve Parish from the show back in April.

The new Dragons’ Den line-up (left to right): Touker Suleyman, Jenny Campbell, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, Peter Jones

Who’s presenting?

Newsnight’s Evan Davies will resume his hosting duties

