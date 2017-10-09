Accessibility Links

What time is Wales v Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier on TV?

What time is Wales v Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group D clash of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Live International Football: Wales v Republic of Ireland

Monday 8th October

Kick-off 7.45pm

TV coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Radio coverage from 7.45pm on BBC Radio 5 Live 

Cardiff City Stadium

This could be the biggest international football match Cardiff has seen in decades – or it could be all over. That’s the trouble with trying to predict this tightest of World Cup qualifying groups. Wales play Georgia on Friday 6th October, followed three days later by tonight’s match against the Republic of Ireland. The fight for second place is well and truly on between these two sides, but even second might not be enough in the grand scheme of things. Out of the nine World Cup qualifying groups, only the best eight runners-up go through to the play-offs. It’s enough to give even the most hardened statistician a headache.

