Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
No Test Match Special this winter as TalkSport outbids BBC for overseas Tests

No Test Match Special this winter as TalkSport outbids BBC for overseas Tests

TMS fans are outraged by the news that the commercial radio station has secured the live rights to England's overseas Test series for the first time in 13 years

Cricket

Fans of Radio 5 Live’s perennial cricket show Test Match Special are distraught at the news that the BBC has been outbid by commercial rivals TalkSport for the exclusive live, free-to-air radio coverage of this year’s England overseas Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The result ends a 13-year association between the Test coverage and the BBC, which was last outbid for an overseas tour in 2005, also by TalkSport.

Scott Taunton, chief executive of Wireless Group Limited, which owns TalkSport, said “Winning these prestigious rights is a great victory for TalkSport and its first-class coverage. England’s overseas tours are sure to lure large audiences of fans as we cement TalkSport’s position as the fans’ favourite for sporting news, analysis and live coverage.

“I’m delighted that we will be with England fans for every ball of the day throughout these winter tours, with our own expert line-up of cricketing stars.”

But fans of the 60-year-old Test Match Special had a different view, with some calling it “the worst possible news for cricket coverage” and saying they were “almost in tears”, while others imagined how TalkSport’s association with betting sites would affect coverage.

Advertisement

Others criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board for allowing the rights to go to a commercial channel – but Test Match Special presenter Jonathan Agnew urged them not to blame the ECB, tweeting: “I know our loyal listeners will be very disappointed and I’m very sorry. I hope I can still provide news coverage on BBC. To be clear, it has nothing to do with . SL and WI Board decision”.

Tags

All about Test Match Special

Cricket
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Scotland v England - NatWest Six Nations (Getty, EH)

Six Nations 2018: the secret pleasure in watching England lose to Scotland

Jane in front of the Royal Palace, Phnom Penh

Jane McDonald on the marvels of the Mekong: “I’ve never seen sunsets as breathtaking as the ones in Cambodia”

London marathon runners, Getty and Virgin Money London Marathon, SD

Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2018?

Getty Images (FC)

How to stay calm when the news is so scary

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more