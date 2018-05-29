Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Everything you need to know about BBC3 factual drama Killed by My Debt

Everything you need to know about BBC3 factual drama Killed by My Debt

Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson and newcomer Chance Perdomo star in this hard-hitting real-life drama

Programme Name: Killed By My Debt - TX: n/a - Episode: Killed By My Debt (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO), Bailiff (CRAIG PARKINSON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

BBC3’s new drama Killed by My Debt tells the true story of Jerome Rogers, a bike courier who took his own life in 2016 after accruing a series of fines that seemed insurmountable.

Advertisement

Find out everything you need to know about the new film below. 

What is Killed by My Debt about?

The drama, which is directed by Joseph Bullman, will create a lightly fictionalised account of Jerome Rogers’s (Chance Perdomo) final days – and exhibit how the stress from his growing debt, which he did not have the means to pay off, caused him to take his own life. According to the BBC, it will depict “the dangerous drawbacks of the gig economy and insecure jobs, the impact of traffic fines and the destructive power of debt.”

The show’s producers have worked closely with Jerome’s family, and some of the content has been from testimonials, bodycam recordings and other evidence submitted to the inquest into his death.

“This drama is an incredibly important British story and a devastating examination of the damage wrought on one family by low income, unstable jobs and debt,” said Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC3.

“It is an issue that affects many in the country, mainly young people, and I’m proud that BBC3 continues to bring thought-provoking, powerful storytelling to younger audiences.”

When is it released?

The film will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer from 10am on Tuesday 29th May.

Who is in the cast?

Newcomer Chance Perdomo leads the line as Jerome – fresh of an appearance on Midsomer Murders and ahead of a starring role alongside Michelle Gomez and Kiernan Shipka in Netflix’s Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/05/2018 - Programme Name: Killed By My Debt - TX: n/a - Episode: Killed By My Debt (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh
Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) – (C) BBC – Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson stars as the Bailiff.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/05/2018 - Programme Name: Killed By My Debt - TX: n/a - Episode: Killed By My Debt (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Bailiff (CRAIG PARKINSON), Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh
Bailiff (CRAIG PARKINSON), Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) – (C) BBC – Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

Former The Bill star Juliet Cowan stars as Jerome’s mother, Tracey, while Tom Walker, who is best known as YouTuber Jonathan Pie, plays the courier’s CitySprint manager.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/05/2018 - Programme Name: Killed By My Debt - TX: n/a - Episode: Killed By My Debt (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Tracey Rogers (JULIET COWAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh
Tracey Rogers (JULIET COWAN) – (C) BBC – Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

The cast is completed by Calvin Demba (Kingsman), who plays Jerome’s brother, and Steve Toussaint, who stars as Tracey’s partner, Bentley.

Advertisement

Killed By My Debt will be released on BBC3 at 10am on Tuesday 29th May

Tags

All about Killed By My Debt

Chance Perdomo and Craig Parkinson in Killed By My Debt (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

3942-Safe-0774-Ep5

PREVIEW Netflix's Safe is soapy, silly and oddly gripping

Discover TV 50 best shows to watch now

Discover the 50 best on-demand shows to watch now – with your free pull-out magazine in the new issue of Radio Times

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Larry David attends the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premiere at SVA Theater on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

Is Curb Your Enthusiasm on Netflix?

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Moderator Stacy Wilson Hunt, executive producer/co-creator/showrunner Alex Gansa, executive producer/ director Lesli Linka Glatter, actress Claire Danes, actor Mandy Patinkin, actor Rupert Friend and actress Elizabeth Marvel attend the ATAS Emmy screening of Showtime's "Homeland" at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Is Homeland on Netflix?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more