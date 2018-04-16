Accessibility Links

A whole load of Monty Python just arrived on Netflix

From the Holy Grail to Flying Circus, here's what you can stream online

Crack out your coconuts and gallop over to Netflix, because Monty Python is now available to stream – for the first time ever.

A ton of Monty Python movies and TV series have arrived on Netflix UK, including Arthurian slapstick comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail and religious satire Monty Python’s Life of Brian (“he’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!”).

The whole collection is available in the UK and Ireland as of 15th April. And while our friends in America can’t stream the movies quite yet, there is good news for them too: Monty Python will be crossing the Atlantic and landing on Netflix US later this year.

Aside from the movies, Python fans will also be able to watch classic TV series – including Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Here’s the full run-down of Netflix’s Monty Python content:

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian
  • Monty Python’s Flying Circus
  • Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus season 1
  • Monty Python’s Personal Best: season 1
  • Monty Python Conquers America
  • Monty Python’s Almost the Truth
  • The Meaning of Monty Python
  • Monty Python’s Best Bits (mostly): season 1
  • Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
  • Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

