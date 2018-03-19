Netflix reveals the 10 horror films that are just too scary to watch the whole way through

Because sometimes films are just SO spooky that you have to switch them off

Have you ever watched a horror movie and had to switch it off before it was over because it was just too scary to handle? Well, it turns out you’re not alone in that.

Netflix has released a list of ten films that viewers in the USA have found too frightening to watch the whole way through and it’s full of genuinely terrifying choices.

From tales of paranormal activity to movies based on horrifying myths and legends, films featuring students falling victim to prehistoric killer creatures, frightening encounters with flesh-eating bacteria, and stomach-churning stories filled with blood, guts and gore, there’s something to spook everyone.

Check them all out below… if you think you’re brave enough!

The films aren’t all available on Netflix in the UK, but here’s a selection of the Top 50 Netflix movies available in the UK right now

