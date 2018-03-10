Accessibility Links

Neil Gaiman sends special message to Good Omens team with thanks “from Terry Pratchett” as principal photography wraps

The showrunner expressed his gratitude towards Good Omens cast and crew as filming was completed in South Africa

The filming and production for Good Omens sounds just about as epic as the story itself – but now the last day of principal photography has arrived in Cape Town after 109 days, and showrunner Neil Gaiman has marked the occasion with a special message to cast and crew.

“Over a hundred days of shooting,” he writes, in a photograph of the call sheet shared by director Douglas Mackinnon. “We’ve been frozen and broiled, sandstormed and snowed, dogbitten and burned down. We’ve not had any two days of shooting that were like any other two.

“Through it all we’ve persisted, telling a story about Peace vs War, about looking after this world because it’s the only one we have, about making the right choices. Thank you, all of you, from Terry Pratchett and from me.”

Gaiman and Pratchett wrote the fantasy novel together and published it in 1990. It’s a comedy about the son of Satan or the antichrist, Adam – and the role of angel Arizaphale and demon Crowley (played in the TV series by Michael Sheen and David Tennant) as the End Times rapidly approach.

Pratchett died in 2015 of Alzheimers. The following year Gaiman revealed that he’d had a posthumous request from his co-author to adapt Good Omens and bring it to the small screen.

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime in 2019 followed by a broadcast on BBC2

