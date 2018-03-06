The best sci-fi movies on Netflix

From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to The Martian, Hellboy, Mad Max: Fury Road and more, Netflix has an impressive list of sci-fi films to dig into

Netflix is fast becoming a home for big budget sci-fi: in recent months, Will Smith blockbuster Bright and secret release The Cloverfield Paradox have joined the ranks of intriguing sci-fi TV series Stranger Things, The OA, Sense8 and Altered Carbon.

But their back catalogue of science fiction movies is also particularly strong, from blockbusters like Star Trek and Star Wars to hidden gems.

Check out our selection of the best sci-fi films on Netflix UK below.

Matt Damon is a botanist trapped on Mars all by himself in this jovial drama from Ridley Scott. It’s a lot more fun than anyone could have reasonably expected. Watch on Netflix

A brilliant beginning for a bold new era of Star Wars films (there are at least eight more to come) as newcomers Daisy Ridley and John Boyega lead the mission to track down last remaining Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Sadly, this is the only Star Wars movies currently on Netflix, and with Disney planning its own streaming service, there may be fewer opportunities to explore a galaxy far, far away on Netflix in the future. In other words: binge now. Watch on Netflix

Hellboy

Guillermo del Toro’s take on the demonic superhero. As ever, the world the director has crafted is a sight to behold. Watch on Netflix

Mad Max: Fury Road

Tom Hardy, at his grunting best, navigates a barren, post-apocalyptic wasteland. The film was quite rightfully rewarded with six behind-the-scenes Oscars including production design, makeup and costume design. World building at cinema’s best. Watch on Netflix

Back to the Future 1-3

The complete adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly are available for your retro sci-fi comedy pleasure. Watch on Netflix

Looper

Trippy thriller from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis as time-travelling hitmen. Again, this is director Johnson’s only movie currently on Netflix, so savour it while you can. Watch on Netflix

Star Trek: Into Darkness

Reebooter-in-chief JJ Abrams directs the second of his Star Trek films, which finds Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) leading a manhunt to stop a one man weapon of mass destruction. Watch on Netflix

District 9

Aliens have become refugees in dystopian South Africa – but they won’t be kept down for long… A remarkable debut feature film for director Neill Blomkamp. Watch on Netflix

Men in Black

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones form an unlikely comedy duo as government agents on the hunt for extra-terrestrial beings. The two sequels are also on Netflix, but they really can’t match the fun and affection of the original. Watch on Netflix

The World’s End

The final part in Ed ‘s Cornetto Trilogy (preceded by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz) sees Simon Pegg lead an epic pub crawl as the fate of the world hang’s in the balance. Watch on Netflix

Monsters

In the wake of an alien infestation that has rendered areas of the US-Mexico border a no-go area, two seemingly mismatched travellers attempt to traverse the danger zone in this blend of sci-fi speculation and character drama. Watch on Netflix

iBoy

An interesting indie original released on Netflix and starring Maisie Williams and Bill Milner. A teen gets shards of his smartphone lodged in his brain after an accident, and finds he can control electronic devices with his mind. Watch on Netflix

Cloverfield

The movie that spawned a sprawling and at times strangely realised franchise (yes, we’re talking about The Cloverfield Paradox). The original Cloverfield movie however is a triumph of terror and suspense. Watch on Netflix

The Road

A gruelling vision of a post apocalyptic future based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy. Watch on Netflix

Thor: The Dark World

Netflix and Marvel have proved an effective partnership with their TV series including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher. While their Cinematic Universe is still a box office experience, movies like Thor and Avengers Assemble still find their way on to Netflix eventually. Watch on Netflix