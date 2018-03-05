Feel good Netflix movies and TV shows to make you feel warm inside

Stay inside and binge on these happy Netflix hits guaranteed to make you feel happy

Netflix is the ultimate duvet day companion. For every time you’re feeling down or need a pick-me-up, this is the list for you.

Advertisement

From pitch perfect romantic comedies to the sweetest movies and TV shows, here are the best things to watch on Netflix UK to make you feel happy.

Check out the list below, or if you’re looking for something a little different, the links above should hopefully come in handy.

La La Land

Forget the crappy British weather and feel the warmth of LA sun on your skin. Then bask in the warm glow that is Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

Are you in a bad place? Head to The Good Place… Each 20-minute episode is a joy, but the story has real heart too, particularly when season two turns the whole thing upside down. And Kristen Bell is forking marvellous. Watch on Netflix

Miranda

Miranda Hart’s BBC comedy is the perfect excuse not to leave the house all day. Dive back under the duvet. Watch on Netflix

Friends

Love, loss and laughs, all layered up in a life-affirming comedy that will stand the test of time. They’ll be there for you. Watch on Netflix

Pride

Gay rights activists in London join forces with striking Welsh miners in this feel-good flick, the latest in a long line of British comedies to raise a smile even in a dark social setting. Watch on Netflix

The Full Monty

Pride followed where The Full Monty led. Strip off your worries with Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and more. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

Relaunched for a new era on Netflix and featuring an all-new ‘Fab Five’, Queer Eye has quickly found the mix of sass and soul that made the original such a hit. Watch on Netflix

Poldark

Warm your cockles with Ross Poldark: Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are just the stars to curl up with on a cold night. Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Many Black Mirror episodes should come with a health warning, but not San Junipero, a beautifully told love story that is all the more surprising given how bleak Charlie Brooker’s series can be. Proof that there’s light even in the most darkest of places. Watch on Netflix

Eddie the Eagle

Every time a little snow and ice ruins your day, remember this bizarre British legend and feel better Watch on Netflix

Philomena

What could be a brutal story of the Irish adoption system is given real heart thanks to fantastic performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. Watch on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Escape to Stars Hollow for a mega binge of seven seasons of Gilmore Girls – not to mention the 2016 reboot. Watch on Netflix

Matilda

Dark and delicious in equal measure, Danny DeVito’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story features an incredible turn by Pam Ferris as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull. UK viewers might find it weird watching her in the role, having got used to seeing her as the good-natured Sister Evangelina on Call the Midwife (also available on Netflix, by the way). Watch on Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Think of this as a fireside chat with two of the most interesting people you know. Sure, David Letterman’s guests are successful, but their charm and charisma mean that you’re never envious of their success. Barack Obama’s legacy is complicated for example, but the instinct to be a good person and to make good calls seems remarkably simple coming from him. And that’s just the first in what’s proved to be a remarkable line-up of guests. Watch on Netflix

Mamma Mia!

Advertisement

Find some winter sun without leaving your living room. Like La La Land above, it’s pure escapism. Watch on Netflix