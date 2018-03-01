Netflix shows will now be available to watch on Sky Q in new broadcaster deal

Netflix series and Sky's biggest shows will be shown "side-by-side" as part of a new pay-TV deal

Sky and Netflix have announced a major new partnership deal which will see the full Netflix service become available in a brand new Sky TV subscription pack.

From later on this year, Netflix will be integrated into Sky’s TV set-up Sky Q, meaning that subscribers will soon be able to access Netflix’s The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror alongside Sky shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and Big Little Lies.

Sky has not yet confirmed the price of the new entertainment subscription, but has said that existing Sky customers who also have Netflix will be able to transfer their account into the new Sky TV ‘bundle’ or sign in using their existing account details. Netflix will also be integrated into Sky’s contract-free streaming service NOW TV as a standalone app.



While Sky’s rivals including BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk all include Netflix’s TV app as part of its set-top box, Sky’s deal will see Netflix shows directly integrated into its other services.

“By placing Sky and Netflix content side-by-side, along with programmes from the likes of HBO, Showtime, Fox and Disney, we are making the entertainment experience even easier and simpler for our customers,” Sky Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.

In December, Sky and BT announced a major content-sharing deal, which allowed the broadcasters to share each other’s channels. BT will supply its sports channels to Sky, while Sky will make its NOW TV services available to BT customers.