There’s a really quite dreadful trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2
This Netflix show just goes from bad to worse...
If you thought A Series of Unfortunate Events season one was grim then you’re probably not ready to watch the first trailer for the even more awful season two.
Neil Patrick Harris’s Count Olaf promises us even more “villainous treachery, more treacherous villains, angry villagers, unwanted elective surgeries and man-eating lions” in the first look at the upcoming run of episodes.
The first season of this Netflix adaptation focussed on the first four novels in the series of books by Lemony Snicket. Season two will focus on the events detailed in books five to nine in the collection: The Austere Academy, Ersatz Elevator, Vile Village, Hostile Hospital and Carnivorous Carnival.
All episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from March 30th 2018.