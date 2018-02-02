The actress – who is taking over from Foy as Her Majesty – will begin filming on the Netflix series later this year

When it was announced that Olivia Colman would succeed Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in Netflix series The Crown, we knew we were in safe hands. The award-winning drama is overhauling its entire cast as it time-jumps for series three, but – besides Colman’s casting – news of its return has been scarce.

And she’s as much in the dark as we are, confirming at the Radio Times Covers Party: “I don’t start until July so I know nothing about it yet apart from they said I could do it so I’m holding them to that.”

With six months still to go before shooting begins, Colman is the only actor to be confirmed – although Helena Bonham Carter has been heavily rumoured to play Princess Margaret, a role she would inherit from Vanessa Kirby. “I’ve heard that, I am so excited about that!” said Colman.

In the meantime, she’s been in touch with Foy, who won a Golden Globe for the role. “They – the people, the grown ups – put us in touch so I could ask her about it and she was just lovely – she’s one of the sweetest people ever and she’s brilliant.

“She’s f***ing amazing and it’s a very hard act to follow.”

But Colman isn’t the only one enamoured by Foy – it turns out her husband, Ed Sinclair, is also a big fan. “We are completely obsessed with The Crown anyway but whenever Claire Foy comes on he goes, ‘Oh, she’s amazing’.

“Watching the first series was blissful because I had no idea. With the second series I now know I’ve got to follow in her footsteps.”