Netflix reveals first look at Barack Obama interview with David Letterman

The former US president talks about dad dancing on stage with Prince in the new Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

“I have dad moves,” Barack Obama admits to David Letterman in a new clip from the “retired” chat show hosts’s forthcoming Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

In the short teaser, the former US president describes the time he found himself dancing on-stage at a Prince concert, shortly before the star passed away in April of 2016.

“This was probably three or four months before he died,” Obama says, ” and Prince asked Sasha [Obama’s daughter] to dance – and she’s an excellent dancer – and Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing.”

To avoid being found out, he reverted to a tactic he calls “staying in the pocket”.

“I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket, and, they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off,” he says. Watch the clip below.

Letterman’s new chat show will arrive on Netflix in monthly instalments from Friday 12th January. Obama will be the show’s first guest, while Jay Z, Tina Fey and George Clooney are also set to appear across the series’ six episode run.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on Netflix UK on Friday 12th January.