Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Netflix reveals first look at Barack Obama interview with David Letterman

Netflix reveals first look at Barack Obama interview with David Letterman

The former US president talks about dad dancing on stage with Prince in the new Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

(Netflix, BA)

“I have dad moves,” Barack Obama admits to David Letterman in a new clip from the “retired” chat show hosts’s forthcoming Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Advertisement

In the short teaser, the former US president describes the time he found himself dancing on-stage at a Prince concert, shortly before the star passed away in April of 2016.

“This was probably three or four months before he died,” Obama says, ” and Prince asked Sasha [Obama’s daughter] to dance – and she’s an excellent dancer – and Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing.”

To avoid being found out, he reverted to a tactic he calls “staying in the pocket”.

“I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket, and, they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off,” he says. Watch the clip below.

Letterman’s new chat show will arrive on Netflix in monthly instalments from Friday 12th January. Obama will be the show’s first guest, while Jay Z, Tina Fey and George Clooney are also set to appear across the series’ six episode run.

Advertisement

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on Netflix UK on Friday 12th January.

Tags

All about My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

(Netflix, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Football" Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank (BA)

Unagi? The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

Sarah Lancashire, Kiri (Channel 4, EH)

Meet the cast of Kiri

130159.82f88564-caaf-4413-be2e-8ca0bb89a109

Feel the love 15 best romantic movies on Netflix UK

TOPSHOT - British actor Robert Pattinson talks on May 25, 2017 during a press conference for the film 'Good Time' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Laurent EMMANUEL (Photo credit should read LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

UPDATED New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows now streaming

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more