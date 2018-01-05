Queen Elizabeth II is one of Wikipedia’s most read pages in 2017 – because of The Crown

Wikipedia attributed the royal searches to the "terrific power of Netflix” after The Crown season two launched in December

Wikipedia’s article on Queen Elizabeth II was the website’s third most read page in 2017 with over 19 million page views – and the site says it’s all down to The Crown.

A spokesman for Wikipedia attributed the high page views to “the terrific power of Netflix”, suggesting that the streaming site’s hit series The Crown had a heavy influence on web searches.

So if you often find yourself falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole after each episode of The Crown, you’re not alone.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret came in 37th and her husband, Prince Philip, ranked 44th.

Another British monarch whose page garnered a lot of hits was Queen Victoria, who had the 13th most viewed article with more than 14 million hits – page views saw a boost after the broadcast of ITV series Victoria.

The worlds of TV and film hugely influenced Wikipedia’s list of most viewed pages in English last year, with other articles in the top 25 including Game of Thrones (season 7), 13 Reasons Why, Wonderwoman star Gal Gadot, Logan and Stranger Things.

A tweet on Wikipedia’s Twitter account describes the site as a “second screen”.

It’s abundantly clear that @wikipedia has become a second-screen experience for many TV viewers. 2017's top traffic-getters relate to popular movies and TV shows. https://t.co/ioMpivIVAn 1/ — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 3, 2018

The most read page in 2017 was, rather morbidly, Deaths in 2017, with more than 37 million hits. Donald Trump came in second place with almost 30 million views.

Most read entries on Wikipedia in 2017