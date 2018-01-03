When is Star Trek: Discovery back on Netflix UK?

The second half of the first season will continue in January 2018

This Monday 13th November sees the airing of Star Trek: Discovery’s mid-season finale, with the crew of the spore-fuelled starship doubtlessly left on a terrible cliffhanger before the series takes a break for a few months.

Advertisement

However, fans won’t have to wait too long before they get to see the rest of this first series. The rest of season one’s 15 episodes (episodes 10-15, fact fans, six in total) are set to return to US streaming service CBS All Access on Sunday 7th January, meaning that for the rest of the world the new episodes will debut on Netflix the very next morning – Monday 8th January – in keeping with the broadcast pattern thus far.

These new episodes, incidentally, are not to be confused with the recently-announced second season of Discovery, which has yet to start filming and will have an unknown number of episodes.

All together, then, there are plenty more episodes of Star Trek for us all to boldly go and watch when they’re eventually released. Fingers crossed they don’t leave us with TOO big a shock ending this week to mull over for the next two months…

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes on Netflix UK on Mondays