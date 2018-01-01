Accessibility Links

Who is Vanessa Kirby from The Crown?

Everything you need to know about the actress who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix royal drama

Vanessa Kirby on Jimmy Kimmel

Vanessa Kirby is best known to Netflix viewers for her fabulous and complex portrayal of Princess Margaret opposite Claire Foy and Matt Smith in royal drama The Crown.

Princess Margaret and Tony Armstrong Jones in The Crown season 2
Princess Margaret and Tony Armstrong Jones in The Crown season 2 (Netflix)

Born in 1987 in London, England, Kirby began her acting career in 2010 and has since enjoyed high profile roles on the stage, on film and television.

She made her television debut in 2011 opposite Ben Whishaw, Dominic West, and Romola Gara in BBC drama The Hour before appearing as Estella the same year as part of the BBC’s adaptation of Great Expectations with Ray Winstone, Gillian Anderson, and Douglas Booth.

Other notable television appearances include a part in mini-series Labyrinth, Poirot and The Frankenstein Chronicles before landing her role in The Crown.

Tom Cruise with Vanessa Kirby filming Mission Impossible 6 in Paris
Tom Cruise with Vanessa Kirby filming Mission Impossible 6 in Paris (Getty Images)

On film her major appearances include playing Joanna in Richard Curtis’s 2013 movie About Time, Sandy Hill in 2015’s Everest and roles in Jupiter Ascending, Genius, Kill Command and You Before Me. She is currently filming Mission Impossible 6 opposite Tom Cruise.

Kirby’s theatre CV is impressive and extensive, described by Variety Magazine in 2016 as “the outstanding stage actress of her generation, capable of the most unexpected choices.”

Gala Gordon as Irina, Mariah Gale as Olga and Vanessa Kirby as Masha in the production of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Benedict Andrews at the Young Vic in London
Gala Gordon as Irina, Mariah Gale as Olga and Vanessa Kirby as Masha in the production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters directed by Benedict Andrews at the Young Vic in London (Getty Images)

Her credits include Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and As You Like It, Ibsen’s Ghosts, Checkov’s Three Sisters and Uncle Vanya, Marlowe’s Edward II and a critically acclaimed turn as Stella Kowalski in Tennessee William’s A Street Car Named Desire.

Vanessa Kirby as Stella Kowalski in Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire directed by Benedict Andrews at the Young Vic in London.
Vanessa Kirby as Stella Kowalski in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire (Photo by robbie jack/Corbis, Getty Images)
In 2017, Kirby was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Baftas and received a nod at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role in The Crown. She also won the Glamour Award for Best UK TV Actress.

Vanessa Kirby on Jimmy Kimmel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

