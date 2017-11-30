Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

From the Queen and Prince Philip's marriage to political upheaval, find out everything you need to know about this history of The Crown seasons one and two

The Crown makes a triumphant return to Netflix this December, with season two picking up where season one left off.

Advertisement

Personal relationships and political crises collide as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign moves through the 1950s into the Swinging Sixties.

However, sorting the fact from the fiction in Netflix’s lavish series can be a complicated business, with truth about the royal family’s private lives hard to pin down.

Find out more about the key historical events and dramatic relationships featured in The Crown season one, and get ready to discover much, much more about the Queen’s reign when The Crown season two is released on Friday 8th December.

Advertisement

The Crown latest news | Everything you need to know about season two and beyond