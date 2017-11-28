How to watch, download and stream the Christmas movie classic whenever you want this Christmas in the UK

Frank Capra’s heartwarming Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life is a must watch in December.

The 1946 family film, which sees a newly anointed angel coming to the aid of a frustrated businessman in a time of great need, was voted the greatest Christmas film of all time by RadioTimes.com readers in 2011, beating out 49 other festive flicks with nearly a fifth of the overall vote.

Where can I watch It’s A Wonderful Life online this Christmas?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch It’s A Wonderful Life for free at any time. Non subscribers can rent or buy it in the same place. Watch on Amazon Prime Video now

Well now that Christmas is here it’s time to remind you that Violet Bick is still the best character in It’s A Wonderful Life. pic.twitter.com/VUF7e9iNzJ — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 24, 2017

It is also available to rent or buy on Google Play. It is NOT currently available on Netflix UK.