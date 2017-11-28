Accessibility Links

Where can I watch It’s A Wonderful Life online this Christmas?

How to watch, download and stream the Christmas movie classic whenever you want this Christmas in the UK

Clockwise from top: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Carol Coombs, Jimmy Hawkins, Larry Simms and Karolyn Grimes. (Photo by Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images, BA)

Frank Capra’s heartwarming Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life is a must watch in December.

The 1946 family film, which sees a newly anointed angel coming to the aid of a frustrated businessman in a time of great need, was voted the greatest Christmas film of all time by RadioTimes.com readers in 2011, beating out 49 other festive flicks with nearly a fifth of the overall vote.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch It’s A Wonderful Life for free at any time. Non subscribers can rent or buy it in the same place. Watch on Amazon Prime Video now

It is also available to rent or buy on Google Play.  It is NOT currently available on Netflix UK.

American actors James Stewart (1908 - 1997) as George Bailey, and Donna Reed (1921 - 1986) as Mary Hatch Bailey in a promotional still from 'It's A Wonderful Life', directed by Frank Capra, 1946. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images, BA)

