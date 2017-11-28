Accessibility Links

Where can I watch Love Actually online this Christmas?

Richard Curtis's Christmas romcom favourite is available to watch online in the UK this year – but you'll need a subscription to see it...

Good quality festive romcoms are few and far between, so it’s no wonder that Brits have clung on to Richard Curtis’ Love Actually for dear life.

It’s one of the few films in recent memory to have truly worked its way into the Christmas film canon – and for good reason: its all-star cast features Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, and many, many more on top form.

Where can I actually watch Love Actually online in the UK?

In November, Netflix announced that Love Actually would be arriving on Netflix UK just in time for Christmas, on Thursday 14th December.

Love Actually is NOT available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video – but it IS available for purchase on Amazon.

It is also available for purchase on iTunes.

(Netflix, BA)
