Finn Wolfhard stands up for ‘harassed’ Stranger Things co-stars

Some Stranger Things fans have gotten a little overexcited in the weeks following the release of Stranger Things 2.

Now, 14-year-old actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the show, has asked people to stop ‘harassing’ him and his co-stars.

“Hey everyone! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya’ll know who you are,” the actor tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Last week, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner criticised a faction of “super weird” fans for waiting outside hotels and taking unwanted photographs of the show’s child actors.

Wolfhard’s bemusement at a minority’s reactions to the show was shared by many on Twitter.

The fact that a child has to say this to grown-ass adults is wild https://t.co/LTEYIlR5fB — Sarah (@art_ticulate) November 9, 2017

Really sad a kid celeb has to say this, just because of a love for acting. They're people first, public figures second. https://t.co/TOrs050U2c — Hyacinth🌹👉🤛 (@HarryCornish1) November 9, 2017

it's sad that we live in a world where a minor has to act like an adult because adults are harassing minors. https://t.co/v8tVnWokol — corvo (@SpringofCourage) November 9, 2017

Other’s praised Wolfhard’s message:

This kid. So many times now, this kid. 🙌 https://t.co/LsjtL0WQmM — Alisha Grauso 👻🎃👿 (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2017

he has a good head on his shoulders https://t.co/nFAq1CC2nB — mel (@interstellared) November 9, 2017

He's honestly so wise beyond his years I'm so grateful with all this gross stuff in Hollywood coming out for younger stars like this! https://t.co/gkZ1hNKt61 — c00l blue dad (@cara7pd) November 9, 2017

Well said. We all love this cast but please be respectful if you come across them in public. Don't harrass & demand👏🏻 https://t.co/F5esguX9ev — Gwen ♔ გვანცა (@Gvantza) November 9, 2017

Wolfhard’s comments come amidst a growing discussion surrounding the treatment of the young stars of Netflix’s breakout show, with certain factions of the media and the public coming under scrutiny for seemingly ‘sexualising’ the teenage stars.

Not—so—friendly reminder that:

Finn Wolhard is: 14

Noah Schnapp is: 13

Millie Bobby Brown is: 13

Gaten Matarazzo is: 15

Caleb McLaughlin is: 16

Sadie Sink is: 15

AND THEY AREN'T 'HOT' OR 'SEXY'

Bye. — Pichu (@MiraculousPhan) November 5, 2017

Stranger Things 2 is available on Netflix now