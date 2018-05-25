George RR Martin children’s novella to become a movie – and it will sound familiar to Thrones fans

The new animated film The Ice Dragon was penned before the author created the world of Westeros

Warner Bros. will develop an animated adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy children’s novella The Ice Dragon, with the Game of Thrones creator co-producing.

Warner Animation Group (WAG) will develop the tale, which was published in 1980 prior to 1991’s A Game of Thrones, the first instalment of the book series A Song of Ice and Fire which went on to inspire the popular TV series.

The Ice Dragon tells the tale of a young girl named Adara, born in one of her world’s worst winters, who later befriends a wild Ice Dragon. The dragon leaves a freezing desolation in its wake, but soon helps to defend Adara’s world from a group of fire dragons.

Although the tale of a young woman teaming up with a huge dragon might sound familiar to fans of Martin’s work (as will a dragon vs dragon battle), the author says the story isn’t based in Westeros.

Martin’s manager Vince Gerardis will executive produce, according to Deadline, while WAG’s top executives Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy will also oversee the project.

HBO drama Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019