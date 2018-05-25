Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
George RR Martin children’s novella to become a movie – and it will sound familiar to Thrones fans

George RR Martin children’s novella to become a movie – and it will sound familiar to Thrones fans

The new animated film The Ice Dragon was penned before the author created the world of Westeros

George RR Martin

Warner Bros. will develop an animated adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy children’s novella The Ice Dragon, with the Game of Thrones creator co-producing.

Advertisement

Warner Animation Group (WAG) will develop the tale, which was published in 1980 prior to 1991’s A Game of Thrones, the first instalment of the book series A Song of Ice and Fire which went on to inspire the popular TV series.

The Ice Dragon tells the tale of a young girl named Adara, born in one of her world’s worst winters, who later befriends a wild Ice Dragon. The dragon leaves a freezing desolation in its wake, but soon helps to defend Adara’s world from a group of fire dragons.

Although the tale of a young woman teaming up with a huge dragon might sound familiar to fans of Martin’s work (as will a dragon vs dragon battle), the author says the story isn’t based in Westeros.

Martin’s manager Vince Gerardis will executive produce, according to Deadline, while WAG’s top executives Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy will also oversee the project.

Advertisement

HBO drama Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

George RR Martin
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars story and Gwendoline Christie in Game of Thrones (LucasFilm, HBO, HF)

Emilia Clarke got some great Star Wars advice from a Game of Thrones co-star

Game Of Thrones Season 07 First Look Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen ©2017 Helen Sloan/HBO Sky pics, TL

Emilia Clarke: I was always paid the same as my male Game of Thrones co-stars

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO, HF)

Emilia Clarke wants Kit Harington to play Luke Skywalker in future Star Wars films

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 18: Co-Executive Producer George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty, TL

In least surprising news ever, George RR Martin has delayed the release of Winds of Winter again

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more