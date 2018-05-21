Benedict Cumberbatch is on thunderous form in first trailer for Jungle Book film Mowgli

Andy Serkis's movie is one of two upcoming big-screen adaptations of the Rudyard Kipling classic

Building on his mountain-shaking performance as The Hobbit’s dragon Smaug, Benedict Cumberbatch voices another animated character, the man-eating tiger Shere Khan, in new Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli.

And judging by this clip, premiered on ITV’s This Morning, his vocal talents are likely to have cinemas turning up their sub-woofers to 11…

Mowgli, from director and star Andy Serkis, is the second of two recent big-screen takes on the Rudyard Kipling classic and also features the voices of Christian Bale, Tom Hollander, Naomie Harris, Eddie Marsan and Cate Blanchett.

It was preceded by 2016’s The Jungle Book, which has Idris Elba as Shere Khan.

Mowgli is due n UK cinemas on 19th October