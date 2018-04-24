Girl invites The Rock to prom – he hijacks her school intercom system instead
The Rock couldn’t make it to the dance but he made this high schooler’s day anyway
If there’s one way to style out a “promposal” to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s this: dress up as the man in question, surround yourself with merchandise bearing The Rock’s face and post your plea on Twitter for all the world to see.
This is exactly what Minnesotan student Katie Kelzenberg did to try to convince Johnson to accompany her to the high school prom.
Promposals, as they’re now known, have become somewhat of a tradition, so it takes a bit of creativity to be in with a chance of even getting a response. And as you can see from Kelzenberg’s Twitter post below, there was real dedication behind her request…
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe
— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
Kelzenberg might not have got a date with Johnson, but she did get the surprise of her life when The Rock hijacked her school intercom.
“Let’s start this Friday morning announcement with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement,” Johnson said via the intercom.
“This is, as you might have guessed by now, Dwayne Johnson – also known as The Rock. Also known as the big, brown, bald, tattooed guy.”
Johnson went on to announce that Kelzenberg is now his “best friend”, adding: “I have so much love for you because you’re so awesome, I have a very special gift.”
The gift in question was renting out a 232-seat cinema for Kelzenberg and her friends and family to see his latest film Rampage, and consume all the “popcorn, candy and soda” they want. What a guy.
Johnson also posted an Instagram video thanking Kelzenberg for her request.
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system… literally…RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly – you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps – the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍
A good deed – and not bad promotion for Rampage either, which is showing in UK cinemas now.