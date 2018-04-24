Girl invites The Rock to prom – he hijacks her school intercom system instead

The Rock couldn’t make it to the dance but he made this high schooler’s day anyway

If there’s one way to style out a “promposal” to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s this: dress up as the man in question, surround yourself with merchandise bearing The Rock’s face and post your plea on Twitter for all the world to see.

This is exactly what Minnesotan student Katie Kelzenberg did to try to convince Johnson to accompany her to the high school prom.

Promposals, as they’re now known, have become somewhat of a tradition, so it takes a bit of creativity to be in with a chance of even getting a response. And as you can see from Kelzenberg’s Twitter post below, there was real dedication behind her request…

Kelzenberg might not have got a date with Johnson, but she did get the surprise of her life when The Rock hijacked her school intercom.

“Let’s start this Friday morning announcement with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement,” Johnson said via the intercom.

“This is, as you might have guessed by now, Dwayne Johnson – also known as The Rock. Also known as the big, brown, bald, tattooed guy.”

Johnson went on to announce that Kelzenberg is now his “best friend”, adding: “I have so much love for you because you’re so awesome, I have a very special gift.”

The gift in question was renting out a 232-seat cinema for Kelzenberg and her friends and family to see his latest film Rampage, and consume all the “popcorn, candy and soda” they want. What a guy.

Johnson also posted an Instagram video thanking Kelzenberg for her request.

A good deed – and not bad promotion for Rampage either, which is showing in UK cinemas now.