Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
Martin Freeman is under attack in new clip from the Netflix thriller Cargo

Martin Freeman is under attack in new clip from the Netflix thriller Cargo

The new clip from upcoming zombie film shows the Sherlock star fighting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world

Screen Shot 2018-04-19 at 12.07.27

Netflix is well and truly in the movie game now, releasing new title’s regularly to their streaming platform.

Advertisement

Last year the streaming giant acquired the Australian zombie-thriller Cargo which stars Martin Freeman as a father searching for a new home for his infant daughter.

The thriller comes from the same producers as the fantastic 2014 horror The Babadook and also stars Aussie actor Anthony Hayes (War Machine) and New Zealander Caren Pistorius (Slow West).

Cargo centres around Freeman’s character Andy who lives on a houseboat alongside his wife Kay (Susie Porter) and their infant daughter Rosie. Andy and his family are attempting to ride out a violent pandemic that has swept across the world turning the population in violent creatures.

After a tragic attack, Kay is killed and Andy is infected meaning that in 48 hours their daughter Rosie will become an orphan.

In order to find a new guardian for his daughter, Andy sets out on an epic journey to find an Aboriginal tribe said to be successfully fending off the creatures.

The film’s trailer promises to combine a unique blend of family drama and edge of your seat zombie thrills all set to the desolate backdrop of the vast Australian outback.

Freeman is having a killer 2018 having already starred in both the blockbuster hit Black Panther as the CIA agent Everett K. Ross and the acclaimed anthology horror Ghost Stories.

Advertisement

Cargo had its premiere at the Adelaide film festival in Australia where it received strong early reviews and is set to be unleashed by Netflix on May 18th.

Tags

All about Cargo

Screen Shot 2018-04-19 at 12.07.27
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

Adolf Hiter’s wife Eva Braun could have been Jewish, Channel 4 documentary will claim

imagenotavailable1

Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Jessica Brown Findlay and Sherlock’s Andrew Scott get gothic in first Frankenstein trailer

138604.332772df-9165-433b-a635-e614c7cd4841

Coronation Street: Ken names Daniel as his attacker – here’s what happens next

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more