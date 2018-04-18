Burglar discovers a secret “murder room” in new clip from David Tennant thriller Bad Samaritan

A brand new clip from upcoming David Tennant thriller Bad Samaritan reveals the nail-biting moment when a burglar accidentally discovers the blood-spattered hideout of a serial killer.

Advertisement

Criminal Sean Falco (Robert Sheehan) is snooping around the garage of Cale Erendreich (Tennant) with a pair of bolt cutters when he decides to take a look through one of the side doors.

And what he finds when he bursts through the door is rather unexpected and pretty shocking. Centre stage is an operating table with knives suspended overhead, a circular saw, a chain saw, bottles of mysterious liquids, and a lot more knives. And, in case you were in any doubt, splashes of blood.

And if you want a bit of actual Tennant action (of course you do) then here’s the full trailer for the movie.

Tennant’s character is a million miles away from Doctor Who (unless Chris Chibnall take a very different direction in the next series). But it turns out his role as the Time Lord helped score him the part as Bad Samaritan’s super-intelligent villain.

“I’m a big Doctor Who nerd,” director Dean Devlin told EW.

“I fell in love with him when he started playing that role, then I saw him playing Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, and of course the incredible performance he did in Broadchurch. He literally became my favourite actor, and I was desperate to work with him. So, we set up this Skype call — he was in the UK, I was here — and we’re speaking on Skype, and I’m trying not to fanboy, you know, I’m trying to act like a serious director.

Advertisement

“But I just couldn’t take it, and at some point, I opened my shirt and exposed that I was wearing a Doctor Who T-shirt, at which point he pointed out that I had the logo for the Eleventh Doctor, and he was the Tenth Doctor. But luckily he forgave me and he still agreed to do the movie.”