What’s on at cinemas this weekend?

Crashing into cinemas this week is Rampage, where even the mighty Dwayne Johnson is dwarfed by his giant co-stars.Sam Worthington gets an extreme makeover in order to boldy go where no man has gone before in The Titan. And for those who prefer their cinemas to come with a healthy dose of subtitles, we travel to France for tug-of-love drama Custody, to Russia for Dostoevskian fable A Gentle Creature, to Indonesia for satay western Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts and to Bulgaria for a John Ford-infused tale of macho posturing in Western.

RAMPAGE ★★

An experimental DNA-altering serum falls to Earth from a destroyed space lab in this tepid adventure, causing a big-hearted and friendly albino gorilla called George to morph into a violent monster twice his normal size. As the military moves in to quell the bad-tempered beast… READ FULL REVIEW

THE TITAN ★★

Sam Worthington stars here as a soldier recruited into a training programme that evolves humans to adapt to life on Titan, a distant moon orbiting Saturn that has an atmosphere similar to ours. Despite a grand opening, this low-budget sci-fi is a slow, peculiar film… READ FULL REVIEW

CUSTODY ★★★★

No one does heavy-duty domestic drama quite like the French. After a keep-your-wits-about-you opening salvo of background dialogue, the feature debut of director Xavier Legrand (elaborating on the plot of his Oscar-nominated 2013 short Just before Losing Everything) hurls you headlong into… READ FULL REVIEW

Also released this weekend:

A GENTLE CREATURE ★★★★

A Russian woman travels to where her husband is in prison, only to find herself in her own personal hell. READ REVIEW

MARLINA THE MURDERER IN FOUR ACTS ★★★★

If Sergio Leone had made a feminist revenge western, it might have been a bit like this wry tale from Indonesia. READ REVIEW



WESTERN ★★★★

German labourers clash with Bulgarian villagers in a film that may be Eastern European in location, but is imbued with the stylings of the Old West. READ REVIEW



