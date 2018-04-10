11 stressed out tweets about popcorn from people watching A Quiet Place

Cinema-goers are scared to summon the sound-sensitive monsters in the new John Krasinski movie

Think of seeing A Quiet Place at the cinema? Leave your snacks at the door. The film, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, revolves around a series of monsters that hunt sound, whether the crack of a branch, the crunch of leaves – or the rustle of popcorn.

And fear of these creatures has made cinema-goers too afraid to touch their snacks during screenings…

A Quiet Place is the worst movie to eat popcorn during. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) April 3, 2018

A Quiet Place is maybe the most stressed out I've been during a movie in a good while. Also don't get popcorn during this movie. Trust me. — Grant Smith (@MasterWuggles) April 8, 2018

Me in the theater watching 'A Quiet Place' pic.twitter.com/uRDgrZ1oPL — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) April 9, 2018

And even if you’re not bothered about the sound, people around you definitely will be…

A Quiet Place was good but do NOT bring kettle chips to the movie because it WILL BE loud and people WILL notice how fast you’re eating #AQuietPlace @johnkrasinski — Molly Stukey (@mollllypocket) April 8, 2018

when you’re seated for a quiet place and someone sits next to you with a big thing of popcorn pic.twitter.com/j3V9UmCD5J — ♀mia jolie-pitt ♀ (@MIACINO) April 7, 2018

But you might have to eat something if you’re close to an empty stomach…

“A quiet place” is a good movie to watch until you decide not to eat your food because you feel like you’re making too much noise so you Start to starve then your stomach growls and the whole theater hears — Megan Hankin (@meganmarie1801) April 9, 2018

And it’s going to take a lot of effort to chow down quietly, if so…

Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa — dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018

…you’ll have to judge just the correct time to chomp…

Mood while watching The Quiet Place

95% Fear

5% Waiting for music or sound to come on so that I could eat popcorn — leslie huynh (@lilfreakinles) April 9, 2018

…or breathe…

If you want to know what it’s like to not breathe for 2 hours, watch #AQuietPlace — Irreverend Walker (@IrreverendW) April 10, 2018

Think I can finally risk breathing again after seeing A Quiet Place earlier. Never heard a cinema so quiet. Chillingly brilliant. — Nik Reeves-McLaren (@AcadeNik) April 8, 2018

And the fear doesn’t stop after the film…

How scary is “A Quiet Place”? Well, while we were leaving the theater a food server dropped a metal tray on the ground. Everyone who had just seen the movie spun around and looked at the noise with genuine terror. Hell of a film @johnkrasinski. #AQuietPlace pic.twitter.com/kIoCoyTKtW — Blaine Gibson (@BGibbles) April 8, 2018

Consider yourself warned. Now, good luck clicking away from this article silently.

A Quiet Place is in cinemas now