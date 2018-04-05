Marvel reveals character posters for almost everyone in Avengers: Infinity War – but there are STILL some stars missing

There are 22 individual posters for the likes of Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and more – but there are still a few notable absentees

If you weren’t one of the 22 – yes, 22 – stars of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to get your own character poster, you’d be pretty miffed right now wouldn’t you?

Unless, of course, there’s a reason why the likes of original Avenger Hawkeye and Ant-Man are missing from the latest character posters and trailer. Curious?

The new images show the likes of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Evans turning casually away from the camera as Captain America, plus the almost unrecognisable former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr are also all featured – but there’s no solo poster for big bad Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Check out all 22 posters below.

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman

Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

Captain America – Chris Evans

Drax – Dave Bautista

Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch

Falcon – Anthony Mackie

Gamora – Zoe Saldana

Groot and Rocket – Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper

Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr

Mantiss – Pom Klementieff

Nebula – Karen Gillan

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Scarlet Witch – Elizabeth Olsen

Shuri – Letitia Wright

Spider-Man – Tom Holland

Star-Lord – Chris Pratt

Thor – Chris Hemsworth

Vision – Paul Bettany

War Machine – Don Cheadle

Bucky Barnes – Sebastian Stan

Wong – Benedict Wong