Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Marvel reveals character posters for almost everyone in Avengers: Infinity War – but there are STILL some stars missing

Marvel reveals character posters for almost everyone in Avengers: Infinity War – but there are STILL some stars missing

There are 22 individual posters for the likes of Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and more – but there are still a few notable absentees

Marvel, JG

If you weren’t one of the 22 – yes, 22 – stars of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to get your own character poster, you’d be pretty miffed right now wouldn’t you?

Advertisement

Unless, of course, there’s a reason why the likes of original Avenger Hawkeye and Ant-Man are missing from the latest character posters and trailer. Curious?

The new images show the likes of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Evans turning casually away from the camera as Captain America, plus the almost unrecognisable former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr are also all featured – but there’s no solo poster for big bad Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Check out all 22 posters below.

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman

(Marvel, JG)

Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

(Marvel, JG)

Captain America – Chris Evans

(Marvel, JG)

Drax – Dave Bautista

(Marvel, JG)

Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch

(Marvel, JG)

Falcon – Anthony Mackie

(Marvel, JG)

Gamora – Zoe Saldana

(Marvel, JG)

Groot and Rocket – Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper

(Marvel, JG)
Advertisement

Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

(Marvel, JG)

Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr

(Marvel, JG)

Mantiss – Pom Klementieff

(Marvel, JG)

Nebula – Karen Gillan

(Marvel, JG)

Okoye – Danai Gurira

(Marvel, JG)

Scarlet Witch – Elizabeth Olsen

(Marvel, JG)

Shuri – Letitia Wright

(Marvel, JG)

Spider-Man – Tom Holland

(Marvel, JG)

Star-Lord – Chris Pratt

(Marvel, JG)

Thor – Chris Hemsworth

(Marvel, JG)

Vision – Paul Bettany

(Marvel, JG)

War Machine – Don Cheadle

(Marvel, JG)

Bucky Barnes – Sebastian Stan

(Marvel, JG)

Wong – Benedict Wong

(Marvel, JG)

Tags

All about Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel, JG
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Avengers Infinity War

Disney outlines future of Marvel Cinematic Universe with list of upcoming movies

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Why Karen Gillan’s Nebula could be the key to Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War trailer (YouTube, JG)

Marvel gathered EVERYONE from the MCU for one epic class photo

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (Disney, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War directors – and Thanos – ask fans to keep plot secrets

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more