Mark Hamill still can’t watch his final Star Wars scene with Carrie Fisher

The Last Jedi star revealed that the touching final exchange between the Skywalker siblings wasn't actually in the script

Carrie Fisher’s death in 2016 came as quite a shock to Star Wars fans around the world and the passing of his dear friend hit actor Mark Hamill hard.

In fact, the Luke Skywalker actor has revealed that he still can’t watch his final scene with her in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hamill revealed that the sequence in which Luke says goodbye to Leia by planting a kiss in her forehead wasn’t actually scripted to feature the gesture.

“I don’t know if we rehearsed it or not, it just happened. I was standing up and they weren’t ready for it and they said “no, do that again” and we did it for a second take. It was just spontaneous”, he said of the kiss.

“It was really momentous for me because Luke was saying goodbye to his sister forever”, he continued, adding that losing Carrie after the scenes had been filmed was difficult.

“I can’t watch that scene. It takes me out of the movie completely” he said. “I’ll get over it but she’ll be forever missed and she’s irreplaceable.”