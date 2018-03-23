Jeff Goldblum explains why now is the right time for him to return to Jurassic World

Jeff Goldblum – the actor who played Dr Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park and its sequel The Lost World – has revealed why he’s returning to the dinosaurs-on-the-rampage film series.

Speaking about his role in upcoming blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Variety’s Playback podcast, Goldblum suggested his role could help promote an emphasis on scientific knowledge. Well, in his own round-about Goldblum way.

“I enjoyed getting a chance to dress up in black again and say a couple of things about science and being a proponent of science,” he explained.

“The human curiosity and investigation and fact-based storehouse that we have is deeply valuable and must be esteemed and celebrated, but those who would use the animal kingdom and our scientific achievement and knowledge for profit or cheap entertainment or ticket sales or, heaven forbid, militaristic power or leverage, ‘woe be to them.’ So I liked getting another crack at that.”

Dr Ian Malcolm might not be the only classic Jurassic Park character to return to the franchise. Goldblum has also hinted that Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler might also make a cameo in Fallen Kingdom.

Speaking to ET about the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World, the actor said, “I don’t want to pass on gossip like my character. But it would be good news to me and to everyone, [to] millions and billions of people all over the world… all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns.”

So, was he actually teasing a return for Dern? Or was this just another charming Goldblum-type remark? We don’t have to wait too long to find out…

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be released 7 June 2018 in UK cinemas