Henry Cavill mocks #MoustacheGate as he shaves off his very expensive facial hair

The Mission Impossible 6 star cost DC a lot of money when his moustache had to be digitally removed from Justice League re-shoots

Henry Cavill has poked fun at the Justice League moustache fiasco in an Instagram video dedicated to his recently shorn facial hair.

Advertisement

The star, who had been sporting a moustache for his role in the upcoming sixth instalment of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series, was brought back in to re-shoot scenes for the DC crossover film after Joss Whedon had stepped in for original director Zach Snyder, who left the project after a bereavement.

His MI6 contract with Paramount prevented him from shaving the facial hair off, meaning that Justice League producers had to spend additional cash (on top of a reported $25m already doled out on the extensive re-shoots) to digitally remove it from the film.

Now, having finally been given the green light to shave off his ‘tache, Cavill has shared a sweet, sentimental video which features a montage of pictures of the moustache.

“I know, it’s hard to recognise me without KingStache,” he says in the clip, “sometimes I even have trouble recognising myself.”

#ShavedButNotForgotten A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

The video ends with the message: “shaved but not forgotten”.

We won’t be forgetting about it any time soon, and neither will the visual effects staff at Warner Bros, for that matter.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on 26th July 2018.