Danny Boyle confirms he is working on a script for next James Bond movie

Danny Boyle has said that he is working on a script for the 25th James Bond movie.

The director, who is teaming up with screenwriter and long-time collaborator John Hodge, also revealed that, if successful, he expects to start shooting at the end of 2018.

Speaking at a press screening of his new series Trust, he said of the new Bond film, “We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really.”

According to Metro US, Boyle added that he would begin work on the 007 movie after finishing directing a Richard Curtis script.

“We hope to start shooting that [Curtis film] in six or seven weeks,” he said. “Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.”

The next Bond film is set to be the last one to star Daniel Craig as 007 and is expected in 2019.

Boyle said that he is working on the script with Hodge, a writer he has collaborated with for the movies Trainspotting, A Life Less Ordinary and The Beach, to name a few.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea,” he said, “and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Boyle had been rumoured to be ‘high on the list’ to direct the next Bond movie, although producers MGM and Eon have not currently confirmed the news.