Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch pay tribute to Stephen Hawking

Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch have paid tribute to Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76.

The acclaimed actors have both previously portrayed the legendary physicist: Cumberbatch in 2004 BBC film Hawking – the first time the scientist was ever played on screen – and Redmayne in 2014’s Oscar-winning The Theory of Everything.

“I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man whose profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work,” said Cumberbatch. “Both in person and in books. My heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues.”

Meanwhile Redmayne, who won the Best Actor Oscar for playing the physicist, also paid tribute: “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Many figures from the world of science and showbiz have paid tribute to the renowned professor, including presenter Prof. Brian Cox, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and physicist Jim Al-Khalili.