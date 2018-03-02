Accessibility Links

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will be released a week early – thanks to Robert Downey Jr

When Iron Man politely asks you to release his movie early, you go ahead and do it right away.

After an intervention from Robert Downey Jr, Marvel has now announced the global release of Avengers: Infinity War on 27th April, a week earlier than expected.

The surprise decision brings the international release date (previously 4th May) into line with the UK release date, where the release date was always scheduled to be 27th April.

In a seemingly innocuous message on 1st March, Marvel Studios tweeted, “On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th?”

Downey Jr quickly replied…

But the Tony Stark actor wasn’t just angling for an early preview with the rest of the cast. He had a more ambitious idea in mind.

Decision made!

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on 27th April

