Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will be released a week early – thanks to Robert Downey Jr

The UK will no longer get to see the superhero movie a week early after Marvel brought the global release date forward to 27th April

When Iron Man politely asks you to release his movie early, you go ahead and do it right away.

After an intervention from Robert Downey Jr, Marvel has now announced the global release of Avengers: Infinity War on 27th April, a week earlier than expected.

The surprise decision brings the international release date (previously 4th May) into line with the UK release date, where the release date was always scheduled to be 27th April.

In a seemingly innocuous message on 1st March, Marvel Studios tweeted, “On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see # InfinityWar on May 4th?”

Downey Jr quickly replied…

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

But the Tony Stark actor wasn’t just angling for an early preview with the rest of the cast. He had a more ambitious idea in mind.

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Decision made!

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on 27th April