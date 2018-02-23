Accessibility Links

Karen Gillan sang a beautiful song with a puppet Nebula, and it’s exactly as odd as it sounds

Her Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War character has a lovely singing voice, it turns out

Fans are very excited to see former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan turn up in this May’s Avengers: Infinity War, especially after her character Nebula was kept out of the first trailer (happily, she popped up in the next one).

But perhaps we should be prepared for the unexpected in her next appearance – namely, the sight (and sound) of Nebula delivering a breathy swing/jazz number in the new movie.

Confused? Well, that’s what Gillan has been playing around with on her Instagram page, with the Jumanji actor using a Muppet version of her Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-hero to belt out Billie Holiday’s song Stormy Weather to a rather miserable skyline.

Nebula

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on

So is that Avengers: Infinity War musical real after all? Are they doing a Muppet remake? Or is Gillan just having a bit of fun with a strange toy she somehow managed to get her hands on?

Well, er, the last one, probably. See you at the next video.

Avengers: Infinity War is released on 4th May

