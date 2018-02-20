Karen Gillan stuffs her face with chips in first poster for new film The Party’s Just Beginning

Gillan's directorial debut is about a young woman attempting to deal with the death of her best friend

Karen Gillan’s directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning – in which she also stars – is a black comedy about a young woman who turns to sex and alcohol to cope with her grief following the suicide of her best friend.

Advertisement

But by the looks of the first poster for the film, she also turns to chips…

Here it is! The poster for our new film The Party's Just Beginning! Playing @glasgowfilmfest this Saturday and Sunday. #thepartysjustbeginningmovie #chips pic.twitter.com/Hid7PvNCKb — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) February 20, 2018

The synopsis for The Party’s Just Beginning describes it as follows – and provides further confirmation of the chips thing…

“Karen Gillan’s first feature as writer/director is fiercely honest as it tumbles between abrasive humour and tender-hearted humanity. In a bleak Inverness midwinter, Lucy (Gillan) is careering off the rails after the suicide of her best friend. She medicates her misery with joyless sex, chips and a belief in the power of positive drinking. Surrounded by bittersweet memories, she struggles to find someone to talk to or some reason to make life worthwhile at the most stressful time of the year. A poignant, plaintive tale of loss, grief and survivor’s guilt with a terrific ensemble cast.”

The Party’s Just Beginning premieres at the Glasgow Film Festival this weekend, Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February.