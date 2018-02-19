Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Black Panther smashes multiple box office records in opening weekend

Black Panther smashes multiple box office records in opening weekend

The Marvel hit took in a whopping $361m (£257m) globally

Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) (Marvel, HF)

Given the fantastic critical reception and abundance of goodwill in the lead-up to the release of Marvel’s Black Panther, it was widely expected that the film would perform well at the box office – but few could have predicted just how well.

Advertisement

Since its release last week, the film has instantly became the top grossing movie by a black director (Ryan Coogler) – beating out F Gary Gray’s Fate of the Furious by almost $100 million – after taking in a whopping $361m (£257m) globally on its opening weekend, $192m (£137m) of that made in America, according to Box Office Mojo.

Furthermore, it also became the highest-grossing February opening ever, beating out 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool, which took in $132m (£94m) in 2016.

Its three-day opening is the fifth largest in history, and over America’s four-day holiday weekend it is expected to reach a total of $218m from US audiences alone – a total that is already guaranteed to top the previous President’s Day record, also held by Deadpool.

In Marvel terms, Black Panther is the second largest opening in the MCU, only beaten by The Avengers which took $207m (£147m)  over the course of its three-day weekend.

Interestingly, the film’s biggest market outside of the USA was in South Korea, where it took in $25.3m (£18m) followed by the UK at $24.8m (£17.7m). This has been chalked up to the fact that numerous key action scenes were filmed in the port city of Busan.

On Friday, Brie Larson – who is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel next year – took to Twitter to connect users who were unable to afford tickets to the film with people who were willing to sponsor their trip to the cinema.

Black Panther’s competition came in the form of Peter Rabbit which released in the US to $17.25m (£12.3m), followed by Fifty Shades Freed earning $16.9m (£12m) in its second week. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman – both high earners over the festive period – continue to pull in cinema-goers.

Advertisement

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas NOW

Tags

All about Black Panther

Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lesley Manville (RT shoot by Mark Harrison, EH)

Lesley Manville on a life on screen, awards season and being an older woman in Hollywood

Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie & Tom Holland

Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland among 2018 Oscar presenters

John Simm, Billie Piper and Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark

Here’s why everybody was talking about John Simm, Billie Piper, and Aidan Turner’s Poldark this week

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Exclusive Black Panther director Ryan Coogler unpicks the film’s post-credits scenes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more