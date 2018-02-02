Could JJ Abrams bring back the evil Snoke despite everything that happened in The Last Jedi?

The last time we saw Supreme Leader Snoke he looked (spoiler alert) pretty definitively, literally, categorically dead. But actor Andy Serkins isn’t totally convinced we have seen the last of this evil humanoid alien.

Advertisement

Asked about how he had reacted to reading the moment in the script when Kylo Ren murders his character by using the Force to pierce him with a lightsaber, Serkis unexpectedly brought up the possibility that this might not his final scene after all.

“Look, it’s Star Wars, so you never know how life, or whether life can be come back to or not,” he told Slashfilm.

“Whether you can be resuscitated or brought back. I was shocked. Dramatically, it felt absolutely right for that moment in the film, so I didn’t question it. I just think it’s a very, very important scene, so I didn’t question it. But I do, I know it’s left fans feeling like, that they were really searching for something there.

“And what I’m saying is, who knows?”

Who knows, indeed? Serkis confirmed he’d not yet spoken with director JJ Abrams, who introduced the baddie in The Force Awakens before handing over the reins to Rian Johnson. Abrams will now be returning to the franchise to make Star Wars: Episode IX.

Advertisement

If Abrams did decide to bring Snoke back to life somehow, it would be pretty difficult: viewers have seen him get sliced in half right in front of their eyes. But then again, as Slashfilm points out, this Supreme Leader is powerful in the ways of the Force and could have been “projecting not just an astral projection, but a physical version of himself into that throne room”.