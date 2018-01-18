Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Brigitte Bardot denounces the #MeToo movement as “hypocritical”

Brigitte Bardot denounces the #MeToo movement as “hypocritical”

The French actress has said the movement against Hollywood sexual harassment is "ridiculous"

FILES - A picture taken on September 27, 2007 shows French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot posing at the Elysee palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, France's 1960s screen icon, received a 15,000-euro (23,000 dollar) fine on June 3, 2008 for inciting hatred against Muslims. AFP PHOTO ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Veteran French actress Brigitte Bardot has spoken out against the Hollywood stars raising allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Advertisement

Talking about the #MeToo movement in an interview published in Paris Match magazine (and translated by France 24), the Viva Maria! star said, “lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed. The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

Bardot went on to say that she had never suffered a sexual assault since her career started in the 1950s. “Me, I was never the victim of sexual harassment and I found it charming when I was told that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the retired actor has made a controversial statement. In 2004 she was convicted of inciting racial hatred for her comments on French Muslims in her book A Cry In The Silence. Bardot has also been criticised for her support for French far-right party National Front.

Advertisement

The acting icon’s remarks on the #MeToo movement come after a letter signed by 100 French female writers, performers and academics declared accusations emerging since the Harvey Weinstein scandal had gone too far. Published in newspaper Le Monde (and translated by The Guardian), they denounced the Hollywood “witch-hunt” and said men should be “free to hit on” women.

Tags

You might like

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: REESE WITHERSPOON, JENNIFER ANISTON attend Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), staging its fourth biennial fundraising telecast at the at the Dolby Theatre on Friday September 5, 2014 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT) in Hollywood California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage, BA)

Anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up launched by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Keira Knightley attends the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on December 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Keira Knightley says “female characters nearly always get raped” in modern day films

Alec Baldwin (Getty, EH)

Alec Baldwin says the industry’s treatment of Woody Allen is “unfair and sad”

attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Entertainment's "All The Money In The World" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mark Wahlberg donates All the Money in the World reshoot fee to Time’s Up defence fund after pay gap controversy

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more