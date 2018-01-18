Brigitte Bardot denounces the #MeToo movement as “hypocritical”

Veteran French actress Brigitte Bardot has spoken out against the Hollywood stars raising allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Advertisement

Talking about the #MeToo movement in an interview published in Paris Match magazine (and translated by France 24), the Viva Maria! star said, “lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed. The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

Bardot went on to say that she had never suffered a sexual assault since her career started in the 1950s. “Me, I was never the victim of sexual harassment and I found it charming when I was told that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the retired actor has made a controversial statement. In 2004 she was convicted of inciting racial hatred for her comments on French Muslims in her book A Cry In The Silence. Bardot has also been criticised for her support for French far-right party National Front.

Advertisement

The acting icon’s remarks on the #MeToo movement come after a letter signed by 100 French female writers, performers and academics declared accusations emerging since the Harvey Weinstein scandal had gone too far. Published in newspaper Le Monde (and translated by The Guardian), they denounced the Hollywood “witch-hunt” and said men should be “free to hit on” women.