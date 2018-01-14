Mark Wahlberg donates All the Money in the World reshoot fee to Time’s Up defence fund after pay gap controversy

Mark Wahlberg has donated his $1.5m reshoot fee from All the Money in the World to Time’s Up, a legal defence fund created to help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

The star had come under fire during the week when it emerged that he had been paid significantly more than his co-star Michelle Williams, who received just $80 per day for reshoots of All the Money in the World as director Ridley Scott scrambled (with awe-inspiring levels of success) to replace Kevin Spacey with British veteran actor Christopher Plummer.

In a tweet sent out on Saturday evening, Wahlberg said: “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5m to the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund in Michelle Williams’ name”.

William Morris Endeavour Entertainment, the talent agency that represents both Wahlberg and Williams, has also pledged to donate a further $500,000 to Time’s Up.

Williams has shared a heartfelt response to the news, voicing her support for Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, who alleged in October that Kevin Spacey had made sexual advancements towards him in the 1986 when he was 14 years old.

“Today isn’t about me,” she said in a statement. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.”

“Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Read the statement in full below.

Michelle Williams' reaction to Mark Wahlberg's donation: pic.twitter.com/iDIzLwangf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 14, 2018

A rare happy ending in these troublesome times.

Advertisement

All the Money in the World is out in UK cinemas now.